La paliza a Berni que habla mucho de lo que nos pasa

Berni se jubiló de héroe. Este personaje explosivo que baja de un helicótero cual si fuera un personaje de Marvel se agotó en medio de una dura realidad. Otra muerte, ahora el asesinato de un colectivero que estaba a punto de cerrar su carrera laboral. Berni viene contabilizando muertos y siempre , es cierto dio la cara, pero eso ya no alcanza. La cara la puso en La Matanza y un orda de colectiveros lo linchó. Una cara grave y real del agotamiento social.

 