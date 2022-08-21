La pelea detrás de la pelea de Benedetto y Zambrano que la transmisión no pasó

Expediente pudo saber la entresala de la televisación del escándalo en el partido Boca-Racing. Qué quiso hacer el Pollo Vignolo.

La historia de la transmisión del partido Boca-Racing, donde en el entretiempo se agarraron a piñas “Pipa” Benedetto y Carlos Zambrano, tuvo otra pelea que no se vio y merece ser contada.

En el momento que la periodista de campo Morena Beltrán advirtió al relator que algo raro se observaba en el pómulo izquierdo del defensor peruano, comenzaron los primeros tironeos entre el Pollo y el director de cámaras.

Cuando salieron a disputar el segundo tiempo, la cronista les advirtió el rumor de que algo había pasado en el vestuario entre los dos jugadores. El Pollo dejó deslizar en la transmisión “está marcado Zambrano por un roce en el primer tiempo“, a lo que un colaborador minimizó y dijo: “Si tiene una marquita debajo del ojo”. A esa altura era evidente que el defensor tenía un tortazo debajo de su ojo izquierdo y que no se trataba de una incidencia dentro del campo de juego. Fue entonces que Morena les dijo “¿el cruce con Benedetto no fue?“.  E insistió luego ante la distracción deliberada del famoso relator, “a mi dijeron que tuvo un cruce fuerte con Pipa en el vestuario”.

Lo que no se vio para nada fue la fuerte discusión que tuvieron el Pollo Vignolo con el director de cámara. Este último le advirtió por la cucaracha varias veces que habían captado en una de las cámaras (tiene varias a disposición ) la lesión del zaguero en su pómulo izquierdo. Sin embargo, el relator no quería darle relevancia.

“No podes tapar esto Pollo por ser amigo de Riquelme” , le habría disparado el mandamás de cámaras, a lo que Vignolo contestó con un ataque de ira e insultos. Las cosas luego se tranqulizaron y el relator fue contando las cosas que sucedieron en cómodas cuotas.

 

 

“No ha sido nada grave, solo fue una hinchazón. Fue un guantazo, no me lo esperaba… Los compañeros nos agarraron de inmediato. En el camarín, él me pidió disculpas. Yo me contuve”, afirmó Zambrano a un medio peruano.

El episodio marca un capítulo más del descontrol dentro de Boca y la mala gestión de Riquelme por más que sus amigos lo pretendan tapar. Boca decidió darle dos fechas a ambos jugadores, es decir Zambrano ligó dos veces.