La perfidia intrínseca en la sucesión de los liderazgos a 40 años de la democracia

Del 83 para adelante ha sido traumático el recambio de líderes. Las huellas de una pelea reciclada entre Larreta-Macri,

De Alfonsín a Macri siempre fueron traumáticas las sucesiones de liderazgos en los partidos o espacios políticos. Un líder que se precie no se jubila por solo dejar de ocupar el máximo cargo. Cristina deslizó ante Hugo Yasky que “no esperen que pase a cuidar los nietos en la plaza”. Esta incomodidad que generan los procesos históricos de relevo de liderazgos quedan algo saneadas ante mayor institucionalidad en la organizaciónes y la cultura política democrática, algo que a 40 años el país tiene deudas notorias.

El sistema electoral no halla un lugar de plena conformidad entre los actores principales , que intentan modificar las reglas de juego de forma permanente. Navega sobre la obligatoriedad del voto con votantes hartos de frascos vacíos . Los partidos debilitados buscan sobrevivir con coaliciones forzadas en medio de una concurrente fragmentación.

A partir del regreso de la democracia, en el 83, Alfonsín recogió un entusiasmo popular inigualable en comparació a otras de las estapas democráticas. Su “muerte” simbólica fue la hiper inflación que generó un adelantamiento del poder, acordado con Menem. Sin embargo, su liderazgo partidario siguió a través de los años, ninguna otra figura del radicalismo pudo hasta aquí equipararlo en su contacto emocional con la gente.

El riojano ingresó al poder hegemónico como un caudillo del interior y rápidamente se reacomodó como un gobernante pragmático, que como ningún otro disfrutó el poder . A tal punto fue su codicia y adicción que forzó una re elección por tercera vez y quedó afuera de la cancha en el ballotage. A Menem lo jubiló la realidad y el hastío del fin de una época. Antes había protagonizado una interna partidaria como nunca volvió a tener el peronismo frente al renovador , Antonio Cafiero.

Hay presidente prescindibles en este análisis como De la Rúa o  Eduardo Duhalde que nunca fueron verdaderos líderes en sus partidos,  sino que surgieron por descarte o de una ambiente de votos bronca para extirpar un mal mayor. Duhalde , sin embargo, debió aplicar la traición para discutirle poder a Menem.

En su autobiografía el mismo Menem lo menciona:  ” A partir de 1995, Eduardo Duhalde, comenzó a alejarse y a poner palos en la rueda a las reformas que se llevaban adelante desde mi gobierno. (…)  Duhalde y algunos de sus seguidores comenzaron a presionar al gobierno y a buscar desacreditar la tarea realizada; mostrando una ambición de poder desmesurada, e intentando que mi gobierno actuase de la manera que ellos proponían y tomase el rumbo de su antojo”.

Por ese ballotage , tras la crisis del 2001 y una catarata de presidentes de emergencia, surgió entonces el tercer liderazgo fuerte de la democracia, el de Néstor Kirchner. Un deconocido gobernador del sur que llegó gracias al golpe táctico del Cabezón pero luego demostró músculo político para empoderarse en el ejercició de la lapicera. Al Pingüino lo corrió la muerte a través de un fulminante paro cardíaco. Los despidieron como un mito para jovenes que se volvieron a entusiarmar con los debates políticos.

 

Para Cristina, la mejor oradora después de Alfonsín , jamás volvió ser lo mismo. Se fue radicalizando y aislando en el núcleo duro de La Cámpora. En tanto, nadie se anima a “traicionarla!” .El liderazgo lo mantiene impéctore en base a al teoría de la proscripción.

Hay un soldado Ryan en oferta que es Alberto. No pudo consagrarse como presidente real pero si pretende ser el funebrero de CFK. Macri irrumpió desde Boca en la primera liga de poder nacional, reorganizando la centro derecha en un nuevo partido político (PRO),  heredero de la Ucede y sintonizando a sectores medios , desauciados como sobrevivientes de todas las crisis. La UCR se acopló tragando sapos , por eso ahora siente mayor empatía con un moderado como Larreta  o con ka posibilidad de mojar algo con Lousteau en la capital.

Como se ve, en este rasante repaso de liderazgos de la democracia de los 40, siempre hubo amores ,desengaños y perfídia en la despedida de lo viejo y la bienvenida a los nuevo. En ese transito de un camino sinuoso están Horacio y Mauricio. El divorcio puede ser en buenos términos o por las malas.

Horacio Caride