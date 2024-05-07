La periodista de la BBC que puso en aprietos a Milei

Ione Wells se llama la periodista de la cadena de medios estatal británica que protagonizó la nota, hasta aquí más dura al presidente.

La joven periodista, corresponsal de la Agencia de medios estatal británica en Sudamérica , protagonizó la nota más dura y sustancial que hasta aquí ha tenido el presidente Javier Milei. Acostumbrado a dar notas a sus amigos del fuero local , tuvo un trago difícil de digerir con una periodista que venía realizando impactantes informes sobre la presión inflacionaria en la Argentina , ante la población más vulnerable.

De hecho, pa primer consulta fue al hueso. ¿ Que le diría a una jubilada que cree que el ajuste lo está pagando ella y no la clase política?. disparó. Tras una primera cara de sorpresa, Milei contestó que eso es “mentira” ya que el “la clase política es la que está pagando el ajuste , el 90% del ajuste lo paga la casta”, sostuvo.

La comunicadora le repreguntó enfáticamente sobre la materia social. Milei tuvo un carácter diferente a otras entrevistas donde perdió los estribos, gritándole inclusive a algunas mujeres. Si darle espacio al aliento , fue por una pregunta inusual y doméstica , que lo descolocó al libertario.

“¿Sabe usted a cuanto está un litro de leche?”. Milei abrió grande los ojos y trató de salir del paso. Sentado  como siempre en la puntita de la silla, el presidente disparó por el lado de la macro, eludiendo la situación de examen a la que lo invitó al entrevistadora.

El titular del ejecutivo exhibió su bronca con ciertos periodistas argentinos a los que volvió a llamar “operadores ensobrados”.

Los medios locales salieron a reflejas sobre todo la tensión suscitada cuando en la entrevista se tocó el asunto Malvinas. Nada nuevo bajo el sol de León en cuanto a su postura de admiración a la que fuera la Dama de Hierro británica. Solo que las declaraciones coincidieron con un nuevo aniversario del hundimiento al Crucero Belgrano.

Otro punto álgido fue cuando la periodista de la BBC le pidió una reflexión sobre los crímenes de guerra  en la Franja de Gaza y la responsabilidad del estado de Israel. Milei Opinó que no le constaban los excesos.

La noticia de la entrevista fue que Milei conoció que el rol de la prensa es preguntar pero  a la vez re preguntar con espíritu crítico . ¿ Pensará que Ione Wells es una ensobrada?

 