La periodista del Time que entrevistó a Milei dijo que salir en tapa no es lo mismo que ser respetable

La nota extensa de la revista norteamericana lo trata a Milei como un fenómeno extraño y se pregunta cuanto durará el apoyo.

La periodista uruguaya del TIME, Vera Berguengren, aclaró que la alegría de Milei por la exposición contrasta con el contenido y la visión crítica del fenómeno que apunta el artículo. “Llegar a la tapa no significa buena reputación”, aclaró en una entrevista radial.

En la tapa titulada The Radical , exhibe el rostro en primer plano de Milei. El presidente se sintió orgulloso de haber llagado a la tapa de la revista norteamericana y se auto elogió , ironizando “fenómeno barrial” , cruzando a los sectores opositores de la argentina.

“Los medios de comunicación son un objetivo importante para Milei, quien ha cerrado la agencia de noticias argentina Telam, acusándola de propaganda izquierdista. Su hostilidad hacia periodistas críticos y la amplificación de esta actitud por sus partidarios en línea es preocupante”, escribió Berguengren.

Vera cuenta que para poder entrevistar al presidente tuvo que pasar por el filtro de su hermana, Karina Milei, a quien define como “una ex tarotista que hasta hace unos años vendía pasteles en Instagram”.

El informe de Time cierra con la pregunta que se hacen muchos : ¿ Cuánto durará el respaldo al presidente de sectores que están siendo ajustados?

 

 