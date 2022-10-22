La portavoz ahora amenazó con demandar a una periodista

Después de su catarsis tuitera contra el participante de Gran Hermano conocido como “Alfa”, la portavoz Gabriela Cerruti amenazó con demandar a la periodista Silvia Mercado por su libro sobre Alberto Fernández llamado “El presidente que no quiso ser”.

“Es asombroso que una periodista que se dice periodista y una editorial que se dice seria publiquen este tipo de cosas que no tienen claramente nada que ver con la realidad. Se demuestra en dos minutos que son mentira y que son plausibles de un juicio por calumnia por infamia, de un juicio civil muy serio”, agregó Cerruti en diálogo con Radio Perfil.

Además, la portavoz desmintió que el presidente tome whisky, como dice en el libro. Es más, dijo que es “abstemio”.

La periodista le contestó con ironía.