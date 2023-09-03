La previa de Arteba con el auspicio de Banco Ciudad

Se realizó la preinauguración de la muestra arteba 2023 en el Centro Costa Salguero, donde el Banco Ciudad presenta una instalación de la artista Carola Zech, que combina la tecnología de la materialidad industrial con el arte. Con esta innovadora propuesta, la entidad financiera de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires acompaña una vez más a la mayor feria de arte de Latinoamérica.

En el stand del Banco Ciudad, ubicado en la sala A, mantuvieron un encuentro las autoridades del Banco y de arteba, junto a Carola Zech y los primeros visitantes de la muestra, que pudieron apreciar las obras de la artista con su gran despliegue de color y brillo (*). Participaron entre otros, el presidente del Banco Ciudad, Guillermo A. Laje, la presidenta de la Fundación arteba Larisa Andreani, el director y la síndica del Banco Ciudad, Franco Moccia y Paula Villalba, y Sofia Weil de Speroni, miembro del Consejo de Administración de arteba.

 Laje destacó el impulso que le da la feria tanto al mercado de arte como a la diversidad de las expresiones artísticas y celebró el exitoso comienzo de esta nueva edición con el acompañamiento del Banco Ciudad.

Mientras que Andreani agradeció la presencia del Banco Ciudad y el apoyo a los artistas con su espacio en arteba.

Acerca de su instalación, Carola Zech resaltó quela idea es incluir al espectador en la imagen a través de los brillos y reflejos haciéndolo parte constitutiva de la experiencia interactiva. El catálogo de colores que dieron el puntapié a esta producción surge de una investigación de materiales contemporáneos industriales cuyos colores son espejados, iridiscentes e inestables. Es una obra abierta a la incorporación permanente de nuevos materiales y colores.”

Arteba (www.arteba.orgse desarrolla este año en el Centro Costa Salguero (Av. Costanera Rafael Obligado 1221 – CABA) del 1 al 3 de septiembre, en el horario de 12 a 20