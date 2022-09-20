La primavera trajo una provocativa campaña de perservativos y un programa del 9 que invita a chapar

Tulipán armó una campaña desconstrída sobre el goce y la sexualidad. Mientras que a “Flechazo amor oculto” se acomoda a los nuevos tiempos.

La marca Tulipán ha lanzado una provocativa campaña callejera , fiel a su gran departamento creativo. Con motivo del arribo inminente de la Primavera, muestra distintas parejas fuera de las viejas convenciones, inclusive desmitificando que esta deseada estación del año sea solo para los jóvenes y su despertar sexual.

Se ve en uno de los afiches, a una pareja de cincuentones en una postura fogoza. El hombre besando el cuello y ella entragándose al placer. La leyenda es igual de sugenrente: “Mirtha emnpezó con yoga . Pedro , bachata.”.

 

La saga de pegatina de Tulipán se completa con todo tipo de parejas y el uso del lenjuage inclusivo.

Por otro carriles , debutó hace poco un progreama en canal 9 que es una suerte del “Yo me quiero Casar” de Roberto Galán, pero con nueva sangre. Lo conducen  Darío Lopilato y Franco Torchia, este último con el halo de Cupido. La conducción es fresca y divertida. “Flechazo, amor oculto” trata de unir parejas pero solo desde el ángulo heterosexual. La pantalla del 9 no se animó a más.

En una de las emisiones, la participante eligió a uno de los chicos pero puso entre paréntesis una segunda opción, la de otra chica concursante. Lopilato sonrió y dijo: ” el reglamento no lo permite”.

 

El “hay que besarse más2 por “hay que capar más”. Otro tiempo en una pantalla familiar que va cambiando a otro ritmo.

Horacio Caride