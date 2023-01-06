La primera semana del Pelado en A24: tres entrevistados potentes y dudas sobre si podrá trascender como en Crónica

El pase de canal muestra lo dificl de traspolar un iamgan icónica de un canal a otro dr noticias.

El Pelado dejo de ser el Pelado de Crónica. Trasa llorar como un chico al despedirse días atrás del canal creado por Héctor Ricardo García (actualmente en manos del Grupo Olmos) , debuto con su primer semana al aire en A24. , Esteban Trebucq.   Los números no lo acompañaron como en Crónica , ya que midió en promedio cerca de 1 punto, quedando rezagado con respecto a otras señales de cable de noticias.

Una nodesta escenografía y poco apoyo de móviles como estaba acostumbrado, el controversial periodista apeló a los mano a mano con tres entrevistados potentes. El economista Caros Melconián, Javier Milei y Guillermo Moreno. Los panelista son un reciclado de anteriores programas del canal de los Vila y se los restringe bastante en su participación. Hasta a veces aparecen hablando fuera de cámara.

 

 

Desde los postural, el Pelado adquiere formas de fiera al acecho, acercándose físicamente a sus entrevistados. A diferencia del show que hacía en Crónica , s ele ve algo apagado y más sentado que parado. Falta conurbano profundo.

 

A Milei lo trató amablemente ya que es amigo de las autoridades del canal. El libertario cambió provisoriamente a Canosa por el Pelado. El peluca loca terminó hablando de su perro.

 

Por su parte, Guillermo Moreno, se sintió como pancho en su casa al igual que lo hace en Crónica donde hasta se rumorea que es un aportante accionista. El encuentro televisivo fue dominado por las cicanas y movimientos ampulosos del ex Secretario de Comercio, quien s emostró contento por lo que intepreta será “la vuelta del peronismo”. Celebró el “renunciamiento” de Cristina y sobre la batalla contra Clarín reocnoció que la perdió.

La Cruel Verdad arrancó y para el Pelado habrá que ver si termina siendo una buena desición la que tomó.

 