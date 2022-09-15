La queja del Vasco por las críticas de la oposición con respecto al 7 %

El Secretario de Producción, José Ignacio De Mendiguren, diasparó munición gruesa contra la oposición al referirse : “que ellos nos den consejos sobre inflación es como que Frankenstein ponga una clínica de belleza”. En decaraciones a TN , el funcionario aportó la siguinete reflexión: “toods los políticos hemos fracasado en esta materia”.