La rabia o una alternativa superadora: un electorado que enciende más “dinamita”

Según surge de las primeras encuestas post PASO, el voto a favor de Milei habría dejado de ser un mero instrumento para pasar a ser una opción en octubre. Preocupante reflejo de una sociedad harta.

Al perro rabioso no se lo para con un bozal ni dándole reparadores caricias en el lomo. El fenómeno del hartazgo ante la dirigencia tradicional solo puede ser revertido con ideas superadoras. ¿Habrá tiempo o estarán los intérpretes ideales de la coyuntura?

En las últimas horas se viralizó un video de 2018, cuando un ya mediático Javier Milei maltrató a una periodista salteña por solo no haber sido del todo precisa en su pregunta sobre el Keynesianismo, una verdadera obsesión de cancelación por parte del libertario. A gritos y gestualidad desbordante, el ganador de las PASO mostró una de sus peores caras: la intolerancia.

 

La crispación que nos ha dominado en el debate público, al menos desde la crisis del campo en 2008, encontró en Milei un propagador que vino a recordar que “el que se vayan todos del 2001”, estaba guardado en el disco rígido del los votantes.

A la otra candidata opositora con chances, Patricia Bullrich, se le planteó una encrucijada: ¿El domingo de elecciones PASO se despertó como Patricia y el lunes se despertó como Horacio?. A ambos dirigentes del PRO les ha constado ponerse en un temple que no sienten en el fuero íntimo. La mano dura de la ex ministra de seguridad de Macri está tapada por la máquina de dinamitar sesgos del estado, por parte del León que está muy cerca de la hazaña de meterse en el balotaje.

Por eso asistimos en la tele a la sobreactuación del referente radical. Martín Tetaz, sumó a su show el romper una máquina de imprimir billetes, ante la mirada impávida de un Luis Majul que no le pedía tanto.

Ya lo dijo el novio de Fátima, para buscar segundas o terceras marcas la gente compra el original…

Horacio Caride

 