La reacción de los famosos ante el humo que hizo irrespirable zonas de la Ciudad y la Provincia

Localidades como San Pedro en alarma. El ambiente se hizo irrespirable.

Llegaron las ceniza y el huno con intensidad en varias zonas de la provincias de Buenos Aires y la ciudad Autónoma . Los incendios forestales en Rosario se extendieron a otras localidades. Hay al menos 7 focos activos. Algunas rutas están siendo afectadas y por ende intransitables.

Los famosos que viven fuera de al ciudad , buscando contacto con la naturaleza , sufrieron las consecuencias y fueron voces concientizadoras. Es el caso del gran locutor Lalo Mir que graficó en San Pedro el desastre.

 

 

El encargado de Medio Ambiente, Juan Cabandié, apuntó a algunos chacareros por los incendios intencionales en la zona del Delta. Gobernadores como Omar Perotti exigen la intervención de las Fuerzas Armadas para que Auden al combate y evacuación de las zonas mas afectadas,

El desastre ambiental reaviva las herramientas legislativas que reclaman organizaciones ambientales como la Ley de los Humedales. Advierten que no seria conveniente la actividad física al aire libre por lo que la media maratón en la ciudad corre peligro.

 