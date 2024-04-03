La reivindicación de Roca y la nueva utilización de Malvinas para tratar de aglutinar fuerzas

El prócer de la campaña del Desierto , creó un Estado nacional, a coacción y fuego. Extraña reivindicación del negador del estado. Malvinas y las FFAA para la Libertarian del Carajo.

Julio Argentino Roca figuró en al el discurso leído del ´presidente ante algunos veteranos de guerra , funcionarios y un fuerte anillo de seguridad. El 2 de abril y el prócer “maldito” fueron incluidos en la prosa del libertario con dos objetivos: impregnarse de un nacionalismo tardío y hacerle un nuevo guiño a los militares para futuras utilizaciones de quehaceres internos.

Roca fue , con todas sus polémicas acciones a cuestas, un político que creó el estado nacional tal como lo conocemos , un arquitecto de la Argentina moderna. La Campaña del Desierto fue su grito guerrero para conseguir la cohesion . Partícipe excluyente de la denominada generación de los 80, fue un personaje histórico que siempre dividió las aguas al igual que  Juan Manuel de Rosas. Ambos, fueron reivindicados en la etapa menemista. En el caso de Roca,  pagó un duro exilio durante el kirchnerismo que se posó unilateralmente en la mirada cuestionadora de la matanza a los malones indios.

Hablar del dos veces presidente es, además de su mirada estratégica de vigilia de la soberanía , entender que su construcción política fue dar las herramientas para un ordenamiento jurídico administrativo , de lo que se denomina técnicamente Estado, es decir el garante de procesar los recursos y distribuirlos , garantizando educación y salud , entre otros pilares. Formó parte de la nueva elite de dirigentes , lo que el presidente denomina en forma despectiva “casta”.

Como siempre la historia se la puede hamacar de una punta a otra y traerla da acuerdo a las conveniencias de distintas coyunturas y apetencias cortoplacistas.  Con Malvinas, cercana en los sentimientos de al menos tres generaciones, la utilización (recurrentemente manoseada por distintos gobiernos ) eso suele ser una herramienta efectiva.

Entre los pocos veteranos de guerra invitados al acto oficial de la Plaza San Martín, estuvo el héroe  Jorge Altieri, a quien le quedaron heridas profundas en el cuerpo y el alma producto de la batalla de Monte Longdon . El veterano combatiente aprobó con una r , el slogan guerrero del presidente “Viva la Libertad , Carajo”. Altieri sintió que por primera vez le hablaron de la gesta y no incluyeron una lectura cuestionadora  sobre los verdaderos móviles que tuvo la dictadura para desatar la guerra el 2 de abril. La contradicción y esa necesaria disociación entre:  verdaderos héroes y canallas de escritorio con manos manchadas de sangre de otros compatriotas, sigue siendo el principal laberinto emocional y politico que traba el puente de la causa Malvinas.

El presidente lo resolvió con la misma ligereza que tuitea por las madrugadas.  Reclamó una verdadera “reconciliación con las Fuerzas Armadas” y llamó a la dirigencia política  a unirse al Pacto del 25 M , buscando la firma de la mayoría de los gobernadores al plan de ajuste fiscal y recortes de recursos.

Malvinas otra vez como un instrumento que se afina para la sinfonía del momento político y sus inmediatos objetivos. Para Milei es tener a las FFAA a mano y de su lado. La funcionalidad que tendrían en el combate del narco terrorismo que sacude a Rosario es aun muy discutida , por la historia de los 70 y como cuadro comparativo de lo que les costó de desprestigio en otros países como Colombia , con excesos y violaciones a los derechos humanos. Hay , además, un pequeño gran detalles, y es que para modificar la Ley de Defensa de la democracia que les restringe acciones de represión interna.

Como en todo los planteos principistas del gobierno de Milei , se muestra la hilacha . El gobierno viene de suspender un aumento salarial para las FFAA y a la vez de intentar un aumento entre decretos madrugadores , para los funcionarios de gobierno incluido el primer mandatario y comandanta en Jefe. Esa intentona le valió a Milei la baja de algunos puntitos de la llamada paciencia de la gente , en últimas encuestas.

Contra  casi todos y sin “ejército” propio, el libertario cree en su estrategia y profundas convicciones. Un funcionario de acceso a su figura le recomendó que vaya pensando en lanzar una Escuela de capacitación para futuros dirigentes que acompañen un proceso que pretende durar más de una período presidencial . Mientras, el ejercicio del poder deja a cada minuto enseñanzas. ¿ Tendrá tiempo?

Horacio Caride