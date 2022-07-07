La renuncia de Boris Johnson: un espejo en el que Alberto se ve aunque con espacio para evitarlo

La renuncia del primer ministro en Gran Bretaña demuestra las crisis que atraviesan las democracias occidentales. Aunque hacer un paralelismo con Argentina sería muy simplista.

Boris Johnson renunció como Primer Ministro del Reino Unido. Hace dos semanas se cruzaba, en el G7, con el presidente Alberto Fernández. Se lo veía bromista, desenfadado con sus pelos revoloteando, fingiendo autoridad. Todo es muy frágil en las democracias occidentales y la furia de la gente no deja espacio para los titubeos.

En su discurso de renuncia, Boris expresó su dolor por no haber podido seguir y recalcó que nadie es imprescindible para el sistema. Claro, una verdad casi filosófica, en un país que pese a la crisis global de las democracias occidentales, sigue teniendo raíces políticas de backup para superar los temblores, a través de entender que el poder no está concentrado solo en una  persona.

El Reino Unido se rige por un sistema de monarquía constitucional donde la Reina y el Parlamento juegan un verdadero rol de equilibrios. Además , Inglaterra tiene un sistema de bipartidismo fuerte entre los Conservadores y los Laboristas. Nada se puede traspolar a lo que vive la Argentina de la actualidad.

Es muy posible que de esta crisis política, los británicos salgan fortalecidos, cuando se conozca la nueva figura que levanten los conservadores como Primer Ministro en reemplazo del “payaso” Boris, como lo califican los principales medios europeos.

La embajadora británica ,Kirsty Hayes, lo explucó con total mesura ante el requerimiento de la espontonea local: “nada cambiará , y los mercados reaccionaron muy bien”.

¿Qué pasaría ante una eventual renuncia de Alberto? Lo primero hay que decir es que pese a los rumores ávidos en tiempos tumultuosos de corridas cambiarias y desconexión de la realidad, por parte del primer mandatario, nada de eso hoy figura como una principal hipótesis de salida a la crisis. Primero, debido a que tanto peronismo como oposición razonan que esa sola idea llevaría al abismo el sistema político tradicional y provocaría el ascenso de un outsider.

A la vez, el sistema político local solo contiene una puerta de salida a esta encrucijada ,  es inevitablemente adelantar las elecciones . La experiencia Duhalde lo demostró. Un presidente interino surgido de una Asamblea Legislativa , no puede aspirar a durar demasiado tiempo. Este país es, hasta que se cambie de raíz su ADN constitutivo, presidencialista, hasta quizás llegar a la exageración (hiper presidencialista).

En un mundo convulsionado por la prolongada guerra y con escasez de materias primas, Boris , sin embargo, sale catapultado del poder producto de sus desvaríos éticos. No le perdonaron la fiesta privada en plena pandemia ni tampoco nombrar como funcionario a un supuesto abusador sexual.

No fue un ataque de arrepentimiento lo que hizo que se vaya sino que le renunciaron casi todos sus ministros, y su partido, Los Conservadores,  le restaron su apoyo. Pensar en un renunciamiento general de nuestra dirigencia es realmente utópico  y contra natural a la  cultura esencial del “siga… siga”.

Al presidente lo retiene el espanto generalizado de la dirigencia por ignorar como arreglar el despelote económico. Adelantar los tiempos electorales para todos es un salto al vacío. No es negocio. También, su principal verduga, Cristina , es quien paradójicamente lo sostiene en una tenue gobernabilidad que con viento favorable lo hará entregarle en tiempos y formas la banda presidencial a su sucesor.

“Es la economía , estúpido”. Si evita la hiper inflación, Alberto podrá zafar de aparecer como el primer peronista de la etapa democrática en no poder terminar un mandato. No solo será bueno para su ego sino sobre todo para las instituciones. Ojalá.

Horacio Caride