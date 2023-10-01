La renuncia de Insaurralde en medio de un escandalosos crucero complicó al oficialismo

En la previa del Debate presidencial otra polémica en al provincia sumado al caso “Chocolate”.Qué dirá Massa.

Desde C5N , la pantalla oficialista, se pulsó la renuncia del Jefe de gabinete de Kicillof. Quizás desde la propia área de comunicación del gobernador ya había esa bajada de línea. La renuncia se oficializó en la noche del sábado, tras una batería de postes en redes con fotos del ex funcionario bonaerense , disfrutando los placeres de un viaje en crucero por Marbella con una modelo.

Su escueto comunicado señaló: “Como no quiero que se me utilice para afectar al espacio político en el proceso electoral, presente mi renuncia a cargo de Jefe de Gabinete de la Provincia”.

El mismo protagonista de los rumores de un millonario divorcio con Jessica Cirio . Un mandamás de Lomas de Zamora con fuerte vínculo en el manejo del juego.

La oposición recibió la noticia con ferviente indignación . El lunes habrá presentaciones judiciales pro supuesto enriquecimiento ilícito de Insaurralde.

Kicillof aun ha cuidado a la perfección su perfil de austero recibe un impacto en su carrera por la reelección . Al mismo tiempo, el escándalo será motivo de chicanas en el Debate presidencial de Santiago del Estero.

 