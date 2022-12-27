La “resistencia” de Grabois: hizo un acampe en Lago Escondido y cantó su versión de la canción del Mundial

Lideró un grupo de militantes que llegó al lugar en lanchas.

Juan Grabois otra vez organizó un acto de “resistencia” para llamar la atención de los medios. Esta vez, hizo un acampe en la mansión del inglés Joe Lewis en Lago Escondido, el lugar donde se alojaron varios funcionarios judiciales y políticos hace dos meses. No es la primera vez que ocurre algo similar. Sectores del kirchnerismo suelen armar este tipo de movilizaciones para denunciar que no se puede acceder libremente al lugar.  Esta vez se le sumó un segundo objetivo: volver a hablar de Lago Escondido y del escándalo que se conoció horas antes de la sentencia contra Cristina Kirchner.

Grabois y sus militantes llegaron esta madrugada en botes y armaron carpas sobre la costa del Lago. Desde ese lugar, el líder del MTE grabó un video.

‘Esta mansión es la sede del estado paralelo. Esta acción tiene varios objetivos. El principal es interpelar al Ejecutivo provincial y nacional de que cumplan el fallo y abran el camino público para que cualquiera pueda entrar”, lanzó.

Luego de su discurso, los militantes se grabaron cantando su propia versión de la canción de La Mosca.