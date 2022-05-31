La Ruta Natural: los mejores destinos de naturaleza de Argentina en una nueva web

En el Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica, el Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes de la Nación presenta el nuevo sitio web de “La Ruta Natural”: larutanatural.gob.ar.

Acampar bajo las estrellas, caminar sobre glaciares, encontrarte con ballenas, carpinchos y pingüinos, recorrer la selva misionera, hacer una excursión a la Puna, conocer los Esteros del Iberá y muchísimas otras opciones son parte de lo que ofrece La Ruta Natural.

El nuevo sitio presenta información detallada para elegir y planificar viajes por la Argentina, e incluye 150 destinos imperdibles de naturaleza de todo el país, 50 experiencias para vivir la naturaleza, imperdibles de turismo astronómico, turismo aventura, turismo paleontológico, turismo natural urbano, observación de aves y avistaje de fauna, y también información sobre los parques nacionales de Argentina y un apartado sobre rutas escénicas.

Cada imperdible cuenta con información detallada y actualizada sobre qué hacer en cada lugar, cómo llegar, cuándo ir, dónde dormir y muchas otras recomendaciones prácticas para organizar los viajes.

El nuevo sitio ofrece otros tres productos novedosos: 

Circuitos: una selección de recorridos detallados en diversos lugares del país, conectando lugares y atractivos naturales con información detallada kilómetro a kilómetro.

Calendario de Naturaleza: invita a descubrir qué especies de animales, plantas y otras maravillas naturales se pueden ver en cada lugar de Argentina, mes a mes.

Guía para viajar a la naturaleza: recomendaciones de salud, seguridad y buenas prácticas para vivir viajes seguros e inolvidables.

En las próximas semanas, el sitio desarrollado con apoyo del Instituto Nacional de Promoción Turística (INPROTUR) también estará disponible en inglés y portugués.

“El turismo de naturaleza es la gran demanda en esta nueva etapa y Argentina cuenta con maravillas únicas. Con ese foco, llevamos adelante el programa ‘La Ruta Natural’, tanto para potenciar la promoción en destinos emergentes y consolidados como para impulsar el desarrollo sustentable de cada una de sus comunidades”, reflexionó el ministro de Turismo y Deportes de la Nación, Matías Lammens.

“La Ruta Natural” es el programa del Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes de la Nación para la promoción y el desarrollo del turismo de naturaleza en todo el país. La iniciativa ya obtuvo financiamiento del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) por 33 millones de dólares para seguir potenciando la infraestructura de nuestros destinos.