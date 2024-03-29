La serie de Coppola que mira Maradona desde el VAR

La ficción ubica al ex representante del 10 como un cuidador permanente de las transgresiones del 10. Maradona es una referencia tangencial como excusa para que Guillote quede siempre como un crack .

Coppola, el Representante : es una serie exitosa que deja muy bien parado al ex manager y amigo de Diego. Los seis capítulos que componen la primer temporada de la Biopic relatan la vida de un argentino piola , mujeriego y exitoso de la hoy discutida década del 90.

Guillermo Coppola no podría haberla escrito mejor, de haber sido convocado para dicha destreza,  a la hora de reivindicarse como amigo de la estrella del futbol mundial y parte excluyente del entorno de Maradona , durante la etapa de gloria y ocaso de uno de los mejores jugadores de la historia.

En la piel de Guillote se mete un impecable y creíble actor, Juan Minujin, quien reproduce los tics y modismos de todo el histrionismo personaje.  La peluca y cierto parecido físico son ingredientes pero no parte centrales de la composición.

Los realizadores justificaron la ausencia de un actor que hiciera de Maradona , argumentando que el centro de la ficción quería ser una pintura total de la estética de los 90, y por ende Coppola la representaba mejor que nadie.

Ariel Winograd es el director que se ha transformado en una suerte de antropólogo de la década del uno a uno , ya que hizo también la serie sobre Menem con Leo Sbaraglia. De antemano,  avisa que no quisieron hacer ni la apología ni la sentencia del hombre del jarrón.

Se viene hablando, en todos los medios,  lo que quedó afuera de la serie pero no tanto sobre los que se ve y deja  el material de la serie de Star+.  Coppola  es el ganador que con un teléfono (el ladrillo Movicom) puede solucionar todos los problemas que circundan las travesuras de su fraternal amigo. Apaga incendios de una vida de montaña rusa permanente,  donde hasta una troupe de enanos pueden ser participes de las fiestas especiales del astro.

Con su poder de seducción  avanza en esa sociedad hiper consumista de los 90 , pasando de bancario a representante de más de un centenar de jugadores .  Hasta que en sus manos llega Diego. El representante  utiliza el nombre de Diego como pasaporte para conseguir todo , siempre en base a beneficiar a su amigo. Sé “sacrifica” viajando a Cuba y chapea con tener contactos internacionales, dejando por las dudas unos dólares de propina para quienes ayudan a tapar entuertos en el camino a ganarse el cielo.

La droga y los excesos son del héroe de la mano de Dios mientras que Guillote es el padre protector que cuida la gallina de lo huevos de oro, siendo comprensivo ante los exceso del genio. Las mujeres mueren a los pies del abre puertas de los boliches de moda,  que fueron la pintura de una época,  la de los Poli Armentano o de los Carlitos Menem JR.

“Es una serie sin villanos, si alguien muestra sus errores , ese soy yo”, frasea el ahora aplacado Guillote al ser consultado sobre el resultado de la serie. Lo mejor es lejos  la actuación de Minujin ( de Bergoglio a Diego sin escalas)  y la producción que da guiños imperdibles,  de productos culturales para nostalgiosos.  Lo peor es que Diego no está para opinar sobre cómo se vería expuesto en esta realización. Todo un éxito al igual que Gran Hermano. Atención con caer en la tentación de reclamar por una Segunda Temporada.

Horacio Caride