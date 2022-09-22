La sesión por la Corte trae yapa: tres camaristas para revisar los casos de corrupción en Santa Cruz

Uno de los jueces fue abogado de la vice y fue concuñado de Máximo Kirchner.

La sesión de este jueves para tratar la reforma de la Corte Suprema incluye una yapa no menos importante: la posible aprobación de los pliegos de los tres jueces nominados para la controvertida Cámara Federal de Comandante Luis Piedra Buena (Santa Cruz), que revisaría los casos de corrupción en Santa Cruz.

El concurso para elegir a los tres jueces se activó en 2015, pero quedó paralizado durante la gestión de Cambiemos, aunque nunca se derogó la ley. De hecho, la reforma judicial enviada al Congreso por Alberto Fernández volvió a reflotar esa Cámara.

Los candidatos son Carlos Augusto Borges; Marcelo Hugo Bersanelli, y Nelson Sánchez. Fueron elegidos en una terna a la que Cambiemos le dio apoyo en octubre del año pasado. Fue la última terna que aprobó el Consejo de la Magistratura con la vieja integración de 13 miembros, a pesar del pacto que había hecho la oposición de bloquear la votación de cualquier terna.

Bersanelli estuvo casado con la hermana de Rocío García, ex pareja de Máximo Kirchner, y fue abogado de Cristina en alguna ocasión. Cuando atravesó la audiencia pública, Bersanelli intentó despegarse de los Kirchner ante una pregunta de una senadora de Santa Cruz. “En muchos medios se ha dicho, me hubiera encantado tener ese honor, pero no fui abogado de la vicepresidenta, simplemente la acompañé a una presentación, no llegué a ese nivel”, dijo. Y agregó que no tiene vínculo “hace cuatro años” ni con Máximo Kirchner ni con la vicepresidenta.

Igualmente la batalla no está perdida para la oposición porque la Corte nunca habilitó ese tribunal. Sin ese paso, nunca habrá Cámara Federal en Piedra Buena.