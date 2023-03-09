La sobreactuación de Víctor Santa María en el 8M

El Grupo Octubre licenció a todo su personal femenino para que participara del “paro” por el Día de la Mujer. Tanto en lo público como en los privado se suele dejar abierta la posibilidad de liberar a las empleadas si es que quieren participar de las movilizaciones. En este caso, el sindicalista/empresario dictó una norma obligatoria. Algunas trabajadoras comentaron por lo bajo como excesiva la sobreactuación.

Una conductora como Marisa Andino quería ir al set, pero se lo impidieron.