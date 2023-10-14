La sobrina de Cristina Kirchner le ganó un juicio al ex funcionario que denunció a De Vido

Se trata de la fiscal Romina Mercado, quien le ganó un juicio a Omar Zeidán, ex interventor de YCRT.

El ex interventor del Yacimiento Carbonífero Río Turbio (YCRT), Omar Zeidán, perdió un juicio que le inició la fiscal Romina Mercado por calumnias e injurias y deberá pagar $30 mil pesos.

“Romina Mercado se llevó 50 millones de pesos de YCRT, pocos días antes de que el kirchnerismo dejara el poder, por una obra que nunca hicieron. Ahora Alicia Kirchner pone cara de compungida y pide por los trabajadores. Ellos deben responder donde esta esa plata que se llevaron con la firma de Atanacio Pérez Osuna y Matías Mazú”, fueron las declaraciones del entonces interventor de YCRT que iniciaron la causa judicial.

Mercado, quien era apoderada de la firma FAINSER, se sintió ofendida por los dichos de Zeidán y acudió a la Justicia.

La obra en cuestión es la “readecuación” de la Avenida YCF en la traza que va desde la rotonda de ingreso a Río Turbio hasta la vecina localidad de 28 de Noviembre. Fue adjudicada por $ 499 millones a la constructora Fainser SA, que nunca inició los trabajos a pesar de haber embolsado el dinero en concepto de adelanto.

Según publicó el sitio Winfo Santa Cruz, Zeidán todavía no decidió si apelará el fallo.

Ese ex funcionario fue el que promovió la denuncia penal contra Julio De Vido que lo llevó a la cárcel.