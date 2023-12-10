La sonrisa de Milei y Cristina por el bastón y los memes

Cristina Kirchner mostró ciertos gestos de amabilidad con Javier Mili durante la asunción, muchos más de los que tuvo con Alberto en estos años. Cuando estaban adentro del recinto, se rieron juntos cuando Milei le mostró su bastón de mando.

Al final no usó ni el del histórico orfebre Juan Carlos Pallarols ni aquel que tenía tallado un león. Optó por su propia versión, que lleva tallados a sus cinco perros o sus “hijos de cuatro patas” como suele llamarlos el líder de La Libertad Avanza.

La secuencia con Cristina generó memes