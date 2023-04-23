La sorpresiva nota de Tognetti a Pagni en la radio de las Madres

Fue por la presentación del libro del editorialista de La Nación sobre el conurbano.

Una pareja impensada al aire radial. Fue días atrás en la radio de Las Madres. El conductor del espacio , Daniel Tognetti, entrevistó a Carlos Pagni. Dicen en esa emisora que una Hebe Bonafini viva hubiera puesto el grito en el cielo.

El diálogo pasó por la conurbanización de la política hilvanando lo actual con todo el repaso que hace Pagni en su nuevo libro éxito , El Nudo. “El fenómeno del conurbano no es solo la pobreza sino es la desigualdad”.

Le dijo a Tognetti que Cristina duda a ser candidata porque sabe que tendría que hacer un ajuste profundo y por eso se escuda en Massa.

 

El autor de El Nudo habló del valor de la justicia independiente . ” Estamos al borde de discutir el valor de la democracia. Me preocupa len discurso de  Milei”, aportó como idea fuerza. “Vemos a un paciente muy complicado (Argentina) y a los médicos jugando al billar”, cerró la nota.

Pagni contó su simpatía con el periodista kirchnerista a partir de coincidencias en viajes de cobertura internacional cuando Tognetti trabajaba para CQC y el consagrado analista en Ámbito Financiero.

 