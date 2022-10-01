La superproducción de C5N para las elecciones en Brasil

El canal K mandó al “Gato” Sylvestre y Daniela Ballester a Brasil. Pero también desplegó varios móviles en San Pablo y Río de Janeiro.

Tal vez como nunca antes, C5N apostó con fuerza para cubrir la cuenta regresiva de las elecciones presenciales en Brasil.

Con la presencia del “Gato” Sylvestre y Daniela Ballester en tierra carioca y otros periodistas, el canal kirchnerista busca fidelizar con sus televidentes, atentos a lo que pueda pasar con Lula, aliado clave para el gobierno de Alberto.

La señal de Cristóbal López además metió tres móviles en Brasil para garantizarse una amplia cobertura, con el plato fuerte para el domingo, con el cabeza a cabeza entre Lula y Bolsonaro.

Como no podía ser de otra manera, los periodistas ya trazaron un paralelismo con la coyuntura local: “Si gana Lula, pierde el odio”.