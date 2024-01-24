La tablet de control de Pato

La funcionaria soprendió con un chiche tecnologico.

La ministro de Seguridad se produce cada vez mejor para los minutos mañaneros de la visita de los movieres. Aparte de un trabajado peinado producido por su peluquera personal , el día del paro cegetista, bajó de su casa con una tablet.

En la misma, se pudo ver imágenes satelitales de la marcha del 24, una pantalla dividida en cuatro de distintos enfoques de la marcha.