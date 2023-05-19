La tapa de Página 12 ignoró la entrevista a Cristina en C5N

No puso ni una mención al tema político del día. Cuál sería el motivo

Llamativamente, el fervor de los medios oficialistas por la presencia de Cristina Kirchner en C5N no llegó a la tapa de Página 12. El diario de Victor Santa María ignoró en su tapa el tema político del día, al menos en lo político, y priorizó la marcha piquetera en la 9 de julio con el título “REPIQUETEO”. No hubo ni un titulito perdido por un rincón.

En cambio, Clarín puso una foto en tapa y La Nación le dedicó el título principal.

Fuentes consultadas por este medio adjudicaron el ninguneo en la tapa de Página 12 a la mala relación entre Santa María y los dueños de C5N.

Lo más llamativo es que en la web del mismo diario hubo amplio despliegue sobre la charla de Cristina con Pablo Duggan que tuvo picos de 11 puntos de rating. Cerca de la 10 de la mañana, había al menos cinco notas en la web de Página 12. El título más destacado fue su frase sobre el posible candidato: “Espero que los hijos de la generación diezmada tomen la posta”.

 

 