La trepa hace historia

En el canal que se desempeñaba, la mitad de sus compañeros decían que era una divina. La otra mitad, sobre todo sus compañeras, la llamaban “la trepa” por supuestos beneficios que habrían tenido sus dotes de seducción. Ahora que la ven muy proyectada en otra actividad, una periodista, ex conductora de noticiero, recuerda que ella fue repentinamente desplazada del noti por una movida que siempre atribuyó a la atractiva rubia.