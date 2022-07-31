La UCR señaló lo que el gobierno gasta 20 veces más en las organizaciones sociales

El partido opositor dice que todo este gasto social es en detrimento de las provincias y sus planes sociales.

El partido radical salió con los tapones de punta en referencia a un estudio que apunta a remarcar la diferencia en el gasto social a los grupos piqueteros y el gastos social de las provincias.

Según la UCR, el gobierno nacional gasta 20 veces más en los planes a organizaciones sociales que el destinado a los programas de las provincias en cuestiones simialres.

En los últimos 7 meses, las organizaciones piqueteras recibieron por parte del estado unos 332 millones de pesos. Mientas , las provincias tan solo 16.500 millones. Representa un gasto de 20 veces más a favor de las organizaciones sociales.

En el organigrama de dinero transferido para dicho fin a las provincias , las favorecidas fueron Buenos Aires, Salta, Tucumán y Chaco, todas de tinte oficialista,

En tanto, el partido dirigido por Gerardo Morales , seńala que las transferencias directas a personas , representantes de organizaciones sociales,  fue 20 veces mas, rankeando primero Buenos Aires, la Ciudad Autónoma , Córdoba y Tucumán.

La UCR habla de “un estado paralelo dónde el estado nacional llena las calles de grupos violentos y hacen del Frente de todos una fuerza ingobernable“.

 

 