La “unidad nacional” se coló en el debate parlamentario

Legisladores de diversos bloques de la Cámara baja, que preside Cecilia Moreau, se expresaron a favor de la idea de que el nuevo gobierno se construya sobre la base de un acuerdo entre todas las fuerzas políticas.

En tal sentido, Atilio Benedetti (UCR) afirmó: “Creo que hace falta un gobierno de comunes denominadores básicos, que nos permita salir de esta situación de postergación y retroceso que tenemos hace muchos años. Aspiro a que esta época legislativa nos sirva para encontrar puntos de encuentro básicos, ro no solo como un slogan de campaña”.

Mientras que Agustín Domingo, diputado de Juntos Somos Rio Negro, señaló: “Es la única salida. Ojalá en ese armado amplio los gobernadores y el federalismo cumplan un rol preponderante, porque muchos de los problemas que tenemos se deben a la visión ambacentrista de los gobiernos nacionales. Muchas de las deficiencias del estado nacional tienen que ver con solaparse y acaparar decisiones que debieran tomar las provincias”.

Por su parte, Eduardo Fernández (FDT) sostuvo que la unidad nacional “es indispensable, porque hay una situación respecto a acreedores internacionales que lo exigen, en el sentido de que todas las fuerzas políticas y sociales no pueden estar ajenas a la decisión de un Poder Ejecutivo que está negociando la posibilidad de desarrollo, mejor distribución y otras cuestiones que hacen al equilibrio social”.

Y agregó: “También es necesaria la unidad nacional para la integración regional, porque son políticas de mediano y largo plazo. Hay que recuperar producción, pero a partir de inversión en sectores estratégicos”.

 