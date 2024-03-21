La vice presidente rompe el silencio

Tras sus rispideces con Milei dará una señal de unidad. Habrá una señal por el 24 de marzo.

Jonatan Viale grabó una nota con la vice presidenta , en las últimas horas , que se emitirá por TN esta noche . Según pudo saber este medio, Milei le pidió que le diera la nota a este periodista para terminar de agitar fantasmas de la pelea.

El presidente viene culpando a diferentes profesionales de Clarín por “operaciones” , agraviando a colegas como Ignacio Ortelli quien tuiteó la versión que el gobierno prepararía algún anuncio “bomba” para después de lo que se espera será una importante marcha recordatoria del 24 de Marzo, convocada por organismos de Derechos Humanos y el sectores peronistas.

Villarruel insistirá con la teoría de los dos demonios y su reclamo para que los genocidas anciano tengan sus derechos de cumplimiento De la Peña en condiciones respetuosas de los derechos básicos por su avanzada edad. Se especulo que iba a ver un  anuncio de una suerte de amnistía, una maniobra provocativa como fue la de cerrar el Salón de la mujer , el día de al marcha de pañuelos verdes.

El ministro de Defensa , Luis Petri, aseguró que no había nada en agenda al respecto. Durante toda la jornada, surgieron diferentes versiones , todas ellas temerarias sobre una movida de tipo negacionista de la represión de los 70. También, se especula que el gobierno tendría en la gatera un documental alentando a contar toda la verdad histórica de los agitados años de violencia política.

El clima está enrarecido con mensajes muy controversiales y un caso de amenazas contra una integrante de Hijos, en rosario, que fue acompañado por mensajes tales como:” no vinimos a robarte , vinimos a matarte , A nosotros nos pagar para eso” dijeron  dos sujetos que ingresaron con violencia a su vivienda. Se manifestaron como seguidores de la LLA.

La vice sigue confundida con los gestos de Milei ya que- así cómo le abrió la agenda personal- , sigue enterándose de acciones  importantes de  gobierno a último momento. El caso representativo lo constituyó la postulación que enviaran al Senado de los pliegos de dos nuevos miembros de la Corte.

 

 

 