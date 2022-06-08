Villa quiso sobornar a su ex pareja para que no denuncie

Ela no aceptó finalmente los 5 mil dólares. La fiscal pidió la detención del jugador. Horas claves del escándalo.

Se conocieron detalles de peso para la fundamentación de la fiscal Magdalena Vanesa González quien ha pedido al juez la detención inmediata del jugador de Boca Sebastián Villa. El deportista está acusa de abuso sexual contra quien era su pareja, Rocío.

De los considerandos de la fiscal, quien considera probado la comisión del delito de Abuso Sexual con acceso carnal, surgen detalles categóricos y escalofriantes.

Por ejemplo, la víctima narra con detalles a la violencia a la que fue sometida en la habitación de la casa, dentro de un country, en medio de una fiesta con amigos y conocidos del jugador. Ella cuenta que Villa la forzó con violencia para tener relaciones sexuales, mediante las piernas utilizadas de palanca a presión y otras situaciones violentas como cachetadas y golpes. En varias oportunidades, Roció le manifestó que no quería tener relaciones de esa manera, pero él estaba bajo los efectos del alcohol y medio de un ataque de celos. La denunciante aportó a la justicia chats y detalles de comentarios machistas permanentes de Villa, quien la quiera poseer como un objeto. “Usted siempre va a ser mía”, es una de las frases que quedó en la cabeza de la abusada.

Villa la acusaba de coquetear con sus amigos, vestirse provocativa y hasta señalaba a un tercero , el ex Boca y hoy en Racing, Edwing Cardona, también colombiano.

Lo doblemente humillante para la víctima fue como el jugador , luego tomando real conciencia de lo que cometió, intentó tapar todo con la complicidad de amigos y su custodio personal, apodado El Vikingo. Un allegado , llamado Felix , la presionó para que no haga la denuncia. Le ofrecieron plata y un ginecólogo especial para tapar lesiones, como si se tratara de un saca boyos. Sobre el dinero le llegaron a dar 5 mil dólares , que después roció los devolvió. El jugador también habría intentado soborna a un vecino del country que al escuchar los gritos llamó al 911.

Luego de haber sufrido el acto de violencia , Rocío intentó regresar a su casa, donde la esperaba su hijo de 6 años, y además buscó ayuda de una amiga que se sumaba a al reunión en la casa de Villa. En principio, intentaron no dejarla entrar, pero luego de un tiempo de tensa espera logró irse en un Uber . Ya en su casa, cuenta que se dio un baño, en medio del llanto y una crisis de nervios. llegó a cortarse mechones de pelos ante su quebranto. “Me sentí violada, como un trapo”, llego a decirle a su amiga.

Su amiga vio los golpes que tenía en las piernas y las nalgas. La denunciante habría documentado con fotos esas lesiones. La convencieron en ir a revisarse al hospital Penna. A la vez , su círculo íntimo avaló de forma coherente cada uno de sus dichos, como la pericia psicológica que se le hizo a Rocío la ubica en un testimonio creíble.

Se cree que el juez de la causa primero lo escuchará en una indagatoria a Villa para luego resolver si el proceso sigue en libertar o detenido. Mientras Villa espera aparecer en el verde césped de Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna, en la Rioja, para jugar frente a Ferro. EL fútbol mira par otro lado.

 