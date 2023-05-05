La Vidala de Vidal, un signo del desgaste de candidatos antes de arrancar

¿Se bajó o la bajaron? El resultado es lo mismo. Para el Pro despeja el camino de una gran final entre Larreta y Patricia . El caso refleja el miedo a las urnas ante el voto bronca contra los políticos.

La Vidala es un subgénero del folclore de un ritmo tristón y melancólico. Un espejo de como se siente el ambiente pre electoral donde hay quienes se bajan y quienes se suben sin saber como decantará la crisis , similar a la del 2011 pero sin explotar.

María E Vidal anunció finalmente que no competirá por la presidencia de la nación. Argumentó , en su comunicado vía redes, que se baja para priorizar la unidad “sin peleas , sin chicanas”. Detrás de la simulación pacífica, hubo de todo. Macri le bajó el pulgar para competir priorizando su relación con Patricia Bullrich. Sobre sus chance s en ser prenda de paz en la ciudad , si bien no quedó descartado, hay muy pocas probabilidades. Ya proyecta un destino presidiendo la Cámara de Diputados.

Mauricio está empecinado en hacerle difícil el camino a Horacio . Este ya le supo mostrar los dientes al anunciar la concurrencia de las urnas porteñas con respecto a la votación nacional, una cuestión muy técnica pero que podría favorecer las chances del radical, Martín Lousteau. “No entreguemos nuestra ciudad a los radicales”, se le escucha clamar al fundador amarillo.

La fórmula ideal de un solo candidato porteño en Juntos aun está lejos de cerrarse. Jorge Macri tiene la bendición de su primo y Larreta usa de escudo protector al ministro porteño , Fernán Quirós.

Las mediciones sobre la figura de Vidal dieron resultados borrosos. Ya no es esa figura indiscutida para el votante de sectores medios anti K. En algunos foros saltan asperezas sobre su movimientos pendulares de ciudad , provincia y regreso a Caba.

Las encuestas dan malos pronósticos para una dirigencia descolorida . Se escucha otra vez el “que se vayan todos”. Larreta lo escuchó en su recorrida en La Rioja. Rápido de reflejos se sumó al coro pero para señalar que los que se tienen que ir son los peronistas. Con ellos sabe perfectamente que si llegara al trono tendrá que convivir. Por eso su visita a la sede de la CGT. Mientras la bornca y el sentimiento anti política crece.

A veces sigo mi sombra*
a veces viene detrás,
pobrecita si me muero
con quién va a andar.

(Vidala de Mi Sombra, Alfredo Zitarrosa)

Horacio Caride

 

 