Laje está de festejo: su programa cumplió 9 años

El conductor de BDA grabó un video con todos los columnistas.

Luego de las turbulencias del año pasado, Antonio Laje tiene motivos para festejar. Su programa, Buenos Dias America (BDA), acaba de cumplir 9 años en la pantalla de América.

El canal lo celebró con un video divertido donde habla el conductor y todos los columnistas.

“Tengo que agradecer porque el programa está recontra instalado y permitió que mucha gente pueda crecer”, dice el conductor en el video.