Laje se indignó con los dichos de Kicillof: “Viven en un mundo paralelo”

“Vayan a vivir al gran buenos aires, animense a caminar de noche, haganlo a ver si son tan valientes, es muy facil desde un despacho y con un auto con custodia, viven en mundo paralelos. ¿De qué blindado me hablan?”, se quejó Antonio Laje ante los dichos de Axel Kicillof.

El gobernador sembró una teoría insólita sobre el crimen del colectivero.