Lali se quedó con el discurso de protesta y Milei la elige de adversaria

La cantante tuvo una actuación masiva en el Cosquín Rock. Milei la rebautizó como “Lali Depósito”.

¿Qué cambió en el país para que el discurso de protesta lo enarbole una artista Pop en vez de los clásicos rockeros del Cosquín? ¿Qué le han hecho a la política para que un presidente ocupe su tiempo de diatribas a una joven cantante que tiene letras de amor y sexo y no para de zarandear su cuerpo en el escenario?

A los jóvenes les decís Piero y creen que es una marca de colchones (si también los es), o le hablas de Miguel Cantilo y tratan de ver si un flamante trapero se les escapó de su pantalla tiktokera. Si hasta el líder de Divididos apareció emponchado para cantar una con la Sole.

Lali le dedicó,  en medio de su transpirada presentación, en la “experiencia” en la que se ha convertido el histórico recital de Córdoba, unas palabras de rechazo a los planteos del presidente sobre el financiamiento de la cultura.

“Que si fumo, que si vivo, que sí bebo, que si vivo del Estado“, agregó en una de sus letras mientras se inspiraba en Moria Casán.

Esta canción es para los mentirosos, los giles, las malas personas, las que no valoran, los antipatria… Todos“, cerró Lali Espósito.

Que bajen los recitales, en Córdoba hacen el Cosquín Rock, que es privado, pero en el subsidio le dan mil millones de pesos. Por ejemplo, Lali Depósito, cobró de la del estado. En uno de los recitales cobró 350 mil dólares”, retrucó Milei en una entrevista con un trio de mosqueteros sin filo en sus espadas.

Los cambios de época son inevitables. La política se mide en likes a la sazón de frases picantes, cuanto más hirientes y provocativas mejor. El tiempo de analizarlas es ínfimo ya que la próxima oleada vendrá en segundos.

Hace poco un hijo adolescente le dijo a su padre: “Para qué sirve mirar para atrás si esto no deja de moverse siempre hacia adelante”.

El cincuentón quiso apelar a la memoria de los pueblos y sus enseñanzas. A los segundos, la conversación había cambiado como una inestable conexión de Wifi . ” ¿Es tan importante lo que opina Mirtha Legrand para que el gobierno le de pauta publicitaria y a otros se las haya quitado?”.

Improvise mis conocimientos de almuerzos que cruzaron la historia de dictaduras a democracias y hasta el recuerdo borroso de las películas de teléfonos blanco que pasaban por Volver.

La sobremesa se cortó con el sabor de otra batalla perdida. En definitiva las tribus se dividen entre Mileistas y Lali Expositistas. Solo hay que elegir de que lado menos incomodo de puede estar.

Horacio Caride

 