Lammens denunció listas negras en el Grupo Octubre

A falta de internas en el Frente de Todos, el ministro de Turismo y Deportes Matías Lammens denunció que el presidente del PJ porteño Victor Santa María tiene “listas negras” en Página 12 y los otros medios del Grupo Octubre.

“Si dentro del frente nos pegamos, nos esmerilamos, nos rayamos, nos hacemos operaciones berretas… ya lo dijo el Presidente en noviembre en la plaza, las diferencias se saldan en las PASO”, expresó.

Así, el funcionario hizo referencia a una nota en Página 12 sobre el alquiler de una oficina para el Ministerio que encabeza. Llamativamente, la nota, con datos exclusivos, no estaba firmada, pero le sirvió a la oposición para denunciar corrupción en esa contratación.

La denuncia pública de Lammens, que habló de extorsión al referirse a Santa María, sirvió para exponer lo que se rumoreaba entre periodistas: que en los medios de ese grupo, hay dirigentes político de los que no se puede hablar.

Uno era, justamente, Lammens. Ahora que apareció en una página de Página fue, casualmente, para sembrar sospechas sobre sus manejos de caja.