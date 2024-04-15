Lanata amenazó con hacerle juicio a Milei por calumnias e injurias

El Presidente lo tildó de “larretista” y lo acusó de mentir.

La relación entre Javier Milei y Jorge Lanata nunca fue óptima. El periodista lo criticó mucho durante la campaña y luego mantuvo esa línea desde que asumió como presidente.

Lanata ahora se sumó a la lista de periodistas que no le perdonan a Milei las críticas en Twitter.

Todo esta mañana cuando en el pase de Radio Mitre criticó la presencia del embajador de Israel en la reunión de Gabinete de anoche. “Jorgito, no mientas. En la reunión, el embajador contó la visión oficial de Israel y luego se retiró dando así comienzo a la reunión formal del CC”, fue uno de los mensajes del presidente. Y agregó: “Sería bueno que el larretista Lanata se informe bien sobre la reunión”. 

Apenas unos minutos después, Lanata anunció en su programa radial que llevará el tema a la Justicia. “Lo vamos a analizar esto con mi abogada y mi abogado, pero si llegamos a esa conclusión yo le voy a hacer una demanda al presidente por calumnias e injurias así se acostumbra a no insultar con libertad”, aseguró el comunicador.