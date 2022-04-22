Lanata entrará a su boda con un lento de Metallica

Todo listo para la boda del año. Jorge Lanata contó algunos últimos detalles. Ingresará con la novia, la abogada Elba Marcovecchio, con un lento de la banda Metallica. El tema se llama Nothing Else Matters.

 

A parte, Lanata reeló que tra la boda seguirá trabajando y que por hora no hay Luna de Miel.