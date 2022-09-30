Lanata, entre el mano a mano con Mirtha y los Martín Fierro

El periodista tendrá un mano a mano con la Diva.

Intacta como si para ella no hubiera existido la pandemia, Mirtha Legrand demostró en la pantalla de Canal 13 que sigue estando vigente.

Y para competir por el rating contra Podemos Hablar, la diva tendrá un mano a mano con el periodista Jorge Lanata, que promete ser imperdible.

Lanata tal vez llegue como ganador de los Martín Fierro: está nominado por su labor y por su programa en Radio Mitre y, por qué no, sueña con volver a alzar el premio mayor: la estatuilla de oro.