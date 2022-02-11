Lanata fulminó a Gabriela Cerruti: “Cuando se subió al Menem móvil era una chica sin recursos”

El periodista habló de la portavoz luego de la “clase” que dio en una conferencia de prensa sobre el off the record.

Gabriela Cerruti tuvo que salir a pedir disculpas luego de su reacción en una conferencia de prensa ante una nota de La Nación. La portavoz había dado una “clase” sobre el uso del off the record, lo que derivó en un cuestionamiento sobre las prácticas periodísticas.

En ese contexto, Jorge Lanata habló de sus comienzos en Página 12. “Yo conozco a Gabriela Cerruti desde que tiene 19 años. Apareció en Página 12. Laburaba en Noticias Argentinas, una de las agencias. Siempre pensé que las agencias son quizá la mejor escuela para un periodista porque te enseñan a escribir con sujeto y predicado y rápido. A Cerruti la pusimos a cubrir menemismo porque ella tenía contacto con el peronismo porque creo que su papá fue chofer de Cafiero. Lo que nos pasó con ella y otros periodistas es que se empezó a identificar con la fuente de una manera increíble”, relató el conductor de Radio Mitre.

Y continuó: “Mucha gente de Página 12 recuerda que cuando se subió al Menem móvil Cerruti era una chica sin recursos y cuando se bajó tenía por lo menos un Rolex. Lo que a ella le pasó, le pasa a muchos chicos cuando empiezan a laburar”.

 

Por último, el periodista consideró: “El gobierno nos quiere enseñar a trabajar. Por qué no dejan que la gente elija quién trabaja bien y quién mal.  Desde dónde Alberto Fernández que ha dicho cualquier cosa desde hace 5 años a favor o en contra, habla como si fuera santa palabra. No se entiende y enoja.” Y cerró: “No nos den lecciones de periodismo, aprendan ustedes a gobernar. Hagan algo ustedes con todas las denuncias que tuvieron, no digo acuesten las denuncias, enfrenten lo que hicieron”.

El gobierno nos quiere enseñar a trabajar. Por qué no dejan que la gente elija quién trabaja bien y quién mal

Cerruti pidió disculpas este viernes luego de la polémica de ayer cuando se cruzó con una periodista de La Nación que le preguntó por una nota firmada por Jorge Liotti. La nota tenía una fuente en off del Departamento de Estado, pero era un off oficial, según explicó el editor del diario.

“Buenos días. Quiero decirles que me molesta e incomoda la exposición de ayer. Mi trabajo es darles información sobre el presidente y aparecer yo lo menos posible. Y cuidar la relación con ustedes. Así que disculpas por lo que haya manejado mal yo, espero volver a nuestra habitual y cordial relación ya mismo”, escribió la funcionaria a varios periodistas que cubren habitualmente la actividad en Casa Rosada.

A Lanata no le alcanzó con las disculpas. “Me cansa que los políticos pidan disculpas. El discurso demagógico de que estamos aprendiendo, no hermano. Estás en el gobierno, aprendiste antes por eso llegaste al gobierno. No es que podés hacer cualquier cagada y quede todo limpio. Me parece irresponsable sea el gobierno que sea, estamos aprendiendo. Decía Feinmann, Cerruti debería llamar a Liotti de La Nación”.