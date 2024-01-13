Lanata habló del DNU de Milei: “No puede atropellar todo lo que hay”

El periodista dijo que el país “necesitaba cambios”, pero cuestionó las formas.

En una entrevista con Luis Majul en Punta del Este, el periodista Jorge Lanata habló sobre el DNU de Javier Milei y cuestionó los métodos utilizados para implementar cambios. “¿Eso se hace todo junto y con un decreto? Yo creo que no. No se puede cambiar el país a lo macho. A mí me parece que el país puede cambiar razonablemente pero no todo junto. Milei puede ir cambiando cosas e ir demostrándonos que las cosas se pueden cambiar, pero eso es gradual en el mejor sentido. No puede atropellar a todo lo que hay porque este país es muy corporativo”, dijo.

Lanata dijo que Milei es fruto de los fracasos del peronismo. “Es el presidente que teníamos que tener, después de todo este delirio. Es lo que nos tenía que tocar. Es el delirio final. Si fracasa, lo que va a venir es mucho peor de lo que tuvimos”, advirtió.

El periodista dijo que Milei no comunica bien, pese a tuvo elogios por esa faceta de su campaña, y cuestionó algunas cuestiones personales del nuevo presidente como la relación con su perros. “Me resulta difícil entender que alguien a través de un medium habla con su perro”, criticó el conductor respecto a su “hijo de cuatro patas”, Conan, que murió en 2017.