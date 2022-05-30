Lanata no quedó contento con el rating de su primer programa

Dijo que esperaba dos dígitos. Y encima se viene La Voz.

“Esperabamos llegar a los dos dígitos, cuando vi los números me agarré una calentura …”, se sinceró Jorge Lanata en su programa de radio al día siguiente de su vuelta a la TV. Lo peor es que PPT ahora deberá competir con La Voz, el programa de Telefé, y las cosas pueden empeorar.

“Igualmente seguimos siendo el programa político más visto”, dijo Lanata en el pase con Feinmann para levantarse el ánimo.

Aunque no fue lo más visto del día, Lanata logró un buen promedio de 9 puntos, nueve décimas menos que MasterChef, el programa que lideró la jornada dominguera.

En el regreso de PPT, Lanata le dedicó la sección “El boludo de la semana” a Javier Milei, quien había defendido la “libre portación de armas”. El conductor vinculó este comentario de Milei con el reciente atentado en una escuela de Estados Unidos donde murieron alumnos y docentes.