Lanzan nuevas promociones de descuentos con Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad ofrece un 20% de descuento en tiendas online adheridas del rubro Indumentaria, del 23 al 27 de noviembre, pagando con las tarjetas del Banco Ciudad a través de la app MODO o desde la app Banca móvil de Banco Ciudad. Entre las marcas adheridas, están Calvin Klein, Equus, Cultura, Selú, Prototype y Style Store, entre otras.

A su vez, el Banco Ciudad presenta una nueva serie de promociones y descuentos en los principales rubros de consumo, todos los días de la semana, a través de sus tarjetas de crédito, débito y pagos con celular. Los días lunes abonando con tarjetas de crédito, se accede a un 20% de descuento en supermercados. Los martes, en el rubro indumentaria, hay un 20% de descuento y 3 cuotas sin interés, que se suman a un 10% de descuento extra pagando a través de MODO. Los días miércoles, hay un descuento de hasta 30% en locales de gastronomía, abonando con tarjetas de crédito del Ciudad.

Los desayunos de los jueves, comprendidos entre las 6 y las 11 de la mañana, tienen un 20% de descuento utilizando las tarjetas VISA del Banco Ciudad, y si se abona desde la plataforma MODO, se suma un 10% más de descuento. Los viernes en el rubro jugueterías y librerías, se puede acceder a un 20% de descuento abonando con tarjetas de crédito y débito, y también suma un 10% de descuento utilizando MODO.

Los sábados en espectáculos hay un 50% de descuento pagando con las tarjetas de crédito del Ciudad. Y para finalizar la semana, cargando el tanque en cualquier estación de combustible del país los domingos, se accede a un 10% de descuento abonando con tarjetas VISA, además de un 5% extra por hacerlo desde MODO.

Las tarjetas de crédito del Banco Ciudad se pueden solicitar de manera simple y ágil, 100% online, y con comisión de renovación bonificada sin límite de tiempo, a través de la web de la entidad: https://www.bancociudad.com.ar/institucional/micrositio/TC100Digital