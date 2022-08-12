Larralde y su pena porque Breaking Bad no le pagó

Increible. La célebre serie Breaking Bad pasó en una escena de su historia una canción del folclorista argentino José Larralde. Se trata de Quimey Neunquén que cuenta la desolación y profundidad de la Patagonia. Resulta que al canta autor lo dejaron de garpe sin cobrar derechos de autor.