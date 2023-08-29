Larreta dio una pista sobre su futuro político

“El resultado electoral no cambia lo que yo pienso”, advirtió. 

Entrevistado por Carlos Pagni, el jefe de Gobierno hizo una balance de la derrota en las PASO y ratificó que hasta el 22 de octubre trabajará por un triunfo de Juntos por el Cambio. Hasta ahí nada nuevo. Sin embargo, Rodriguez Larreta adelantó que seguirá peleando en la interna para imponer su teoría de un acuerdo mayoritario. “El resultado electoral no cambia lo que yo pienso“, advirtió.

Luego de 16 años en la Ciudad, el futuro es incierto. Se habla de que se refugiará en una Fundación para tener un lugar desde donde encarar la reconstrucción. A diferencia de Vidal o Santilli, que tienen mandatos pendientes en el Congreso, Rodriguez Larreta volverá al llano después de mucho tiempo.

Cumplí una etapa, le puse mi vida entera a la Ciudad, ahora mi pasión sería hacer política a nivel nacional, por eso me presenté en las elecciones”, explicó Larreta.