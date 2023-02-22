Larreta confirma su candidatura a presidente con una foto y un mensaje

El jefe de Gobierno publicará un mensaje anti grieta.

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta formalizará esta noche su decisión de ser candidato a presidente. Finalmente, no será a través de un video, como había trascendido, sino con una foto y un breve mensaje donde contará cómo se preparó a lo largo de su vida para convertirse en presidente y dará un mensaje anti grieta, de unidad y consenso. El horario elegido podría ser 20:23. 

El jueves saldría el video tan promocionado.

En realidad el anuncio es solo una formalidad. Hace tiempo que Larreta se decidió a ser candidato. Durante el verano, aceleró su campaña con reiterados viajes por el interior. Estuvo en la Costa, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Jujuy, La Pampa, y hasta en Santa Cruz, la tierra de los Kirchner donde el macrismo siempre tuvo problemas para hacer campaña.

Aunque era previsible, el anuncio de Larreta agita las aguas en Juntos por el Cambio. De hecho, Maria Eugenia Vidal eligió el mismo día para inaugurar su bunker de campaña en el barrio de Retiro. A la foto se sumó, sorpresivamente, Mauricio Macri. “Gracias Mauricio por acompañarnos hoy y por confiar siempre. SÉ QUE SE PUEDE, porque creo en nuestro equipo, creo en mi país y creo en los argentinos. Vamos a recuperar el futuro”, posteó la diputada en su cuenta de Twitter.