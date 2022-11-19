Larreta se mostró en Santa Cruz con un diputado que “traicionó” a Cambiemos y recibió duras críticas

Se trata de Antonio Carambia, que se fue del bloque de Cambiemos. El tuit de Fernando Iglesias.

Antonio Carambia ingresó a la Cámara de Diputados en las elecciones de 2017 por la lista de Juntos por el Cambio, pero en 2019 fue uno de los que se fue del bloque para integrar el bloque Unidad Federal para el Desarrollo, que terminó votando muchas veces con el Frente de Todos.

En ese momento, Carambia fue muy cuestionado por Macri. “Lamento la desafortunada decisión de los diputados Ansaloni, Ávila y Carambia de abandonar el bloque luego de formar parte de nuestras listas“, dijo Macri antes de irse de la Casa Rosada.

Rodriguez Larreta fue este viernes a Santa Cruz y se mostró con Carambia y su hermano, actual intendente de Las Heras. No es la primera vez que se sacan fotos juntos. De hecho, el año pasado se repitió la imagen.

Pero esta vez es un momento distinto dentro de la interna de Juntos por el Cambio. De hecho, varios referentes del macrismo duro como el diputado Fernando Iglesias o el ex secretario Dario Nieto salieron a criticar la movida.