En su primer spot, Larreta se muestra humano con el temblor

Se largó la campaña de spots publicitarios. Larreta inauguró la misma con un spot para referenciar que la firmeza pasa por tomar decisiones y no por algún problema como el “temblor esencial” que padece desde chico. Al igual que Wado De Pedro, con su tartamudez , el candidato a presidente del PRO transforma una supuesta debilidad en foco de fortaleza y resiliencia. ¿Funcionará en el electorado?