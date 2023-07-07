Larreta y Bullrich acordaron no debatir en TV antes de las PASO

Los dos candidatos presidenciales de JxC decidieron esperar. Tampoco habrá debate entre Jorge Macri y Lousteau. Malestar en TN.

Estaba casi todo acordado para llevar a cabo el tradicional debate entre los candidatos presidenciales en TN, antes de las PASO, pero finalmente habrá que esperar hasta las generales. Los armadores de las campañas de Horacio Rodriguez Larreta y Patricia Bullrich acordaron no debatir en la TV hasta después del 13 de agosto, según pudo saber ExpedientePolitico. 

Uno de los motivos es “no darle letra” al kirchnerismo, que todo el tiempo se regodea con las internas y los cruces entre los candidatos de JxC. También se tuvo en cuenta que ya se había caído el debate entre los candidatos del espacio para jefe de Gobierno, siempre hablando de la previa de las PASO. Después de esa instancia, el debate es obligatorio.

Un actor clave para llegar al acuerdo entre Larreta y Bullrich fue Fernando De Andreis, un hombre muy cercano a Mauricio Macri. El ex secretario general de la Presidencia convenció a los candidatos presidenciales que el debate en este momento “va a desgastar al espacio de Juntos por el Cambio”.

La noticia cayó muy mal en los pasillos de TN. Los productores de A Dos Voces, el programa político que conducen Marcelo Bonelli y Edgardo Alfano, ya habían mantenido cuatro reuniones con los referentes de los espacios y tenían casi todo arreglado, incluyendo una nueva escenografía. Por estas horas se debate dentro del canal si es conveniente hacer un debate con los candidatos a legisladores de todos los espacios.

Tampoco habrá debate antes de las PASO entre Jorge Macri y Martín Lousteau. El ex intendente de Vicente López habría decidido que no es un buen momento de la campaña para someterse a esa instancia.

Desde hace más de 25 años los debates para las elecciones se hacen en A dos Voces. En 1996, por primera vez la Ciudad de Buenos Aires elegía por voto directo a su Jefe de Gobierno y TN organizó el primer debate preelectoral televisivo, en el que participaron Fernando de la Rúa (UCR), Norberto La Porta (Frepaso), Gustavo Béliz (Nueva Dirigencia) y el entonces intendente, Jorge Domínguez (PJ).

 