Las 15 páginas que Cristina subrayó del libro que le regaló a Alberto

Se trata de Diario de una Temporada en el Quinto Piso. Cuál fue el verdadero mensaje político al presidente.

Desde la última aparición potente de Cristina, con motivo del 40 aniversario de Malvinas, se hacen un sinfin de interpretaciones y lecturas sobre lo que quiso decirle a Alberto. Dejando de lado las chicanas evidentes de ocasión, la clave de lo que piensa la vice de la actual crisis se podrían sintetizar en una decena de páginas del libro de moda: Diario de una Temporada en el Quinto Piso.

Cristina no le dedicó el libro del sociólogo Juan carlos Torre a Alberto , como regalo de cumpleaños. Tampoco tiene llamadas u observaciones previas. Fiel a su estilo , la vice  prefiere que los otros la interpreten. En el área funcionarios “amigos” de Alberto, dicen que ya lo leyó, antes de esta recomendación, y que su lectura de los episodios de la crisis económica del gobierno de Alfonsin dista de poder extrapolarse a los momentos actuales.

Expediente Político pudo saber que Cristina tiene su ejemplar subrayado en 15 paginas,  que considera la clave del libro. Los pone en el código de la interpretación política de la realidad actual  con el destino  que corre el gobierno y su encrucijada ante el FMI. Las mismas se circunscriben a la última etapa del ministro Bernardo Grispun, un economista gruñon del partido radical que nunca terminó de sincerar el cuadro de crisis heredada por la dictadura.

Quienes la frecuentan , dicen que la titular del Senado remarca que esas páginas son esenciales ya que ejemplifican los actuales errores de Martin Guzmán en su arreglo con el Fondo, el los últimos dos años hasta el cierre del acuerdo, en paralelo con lo que narra el sociólogo de su etapa de colaboración con  el equipo de Juan Sourruille y la caída. Grispun  terminó obligado a renunciar por falta de credibilidad en su plan pese al empecinamiento que tuvo Alfonsín para sostenerlo.

Resulta muy gráfica  la narracion del sociólogo, en sus apuntes, de lo que se discutía en el quinto piso ( sitio clave del Ministerio ) , marcando que el acuerdo con el Fondo se vivió como una suerte de medalla Olímpica , sin medir las consecuencias del duro ajuste que se venia en el país.

Precisamente Cristina está furiosa con Guzmán y el presidente ya que entiende que han cerrado un plan con el Fondo incumpible,  en las condiciones sociales del país. Por eso la gestualidad política va increscendo desde que Máximo renunció a la Jefatura del bloque del FdT.

Para Cristina, Guzmán seria el Grispun de este gobierno quien no dijo toda la verdad sobre lo que se estaba firmando. Cree que el funcionario, apadrinado por Stiglitz, no tuvo el coraje suficiente para aprovechar el cambio de fachada del organismo crediticio y que terminó siendo más papista que el Papa.

El epílogo de libro real, de lo que se juega ahora en la argentina, es evitar la caída en una hiperinflación o un estallido social que tendría visicitudes más dramáticas que el 2001. Piensan ,en el Instituto Patria, que Aberto gobierna con un grupo de amigos ineficaces que debieran ser reemplazado por “funcionarios que funcionen”.

Máximo lo apuró, en un acto en Merlo, recordándole que el presidente está ahí no para quejarse de las dificultades sino para reaccionar en consecuencia. En definitiva, creen que el presidente habló de “una economía de guerra” sin ponerse el casco ni entrar al campo de batallla.

Lo interesante del libro es que destaca problemas estructurales que la política no pudo resolver, en estos 40 años de democracia. Por falta de ideas , de coraje, pero también por la obstrucción permanente de grupos de intereses coporativos que nunca quisieron ceder un poco de la torta. Leerlo es casi una obligación. Las intepretaciones y como se ubican en las mismas, los actuales protagonistas, son otro cantar.

 